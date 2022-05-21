Public hearing set May 25 for Hydraulic/Route 29 transportation improvements

The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing for the Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 29 (Seminole Trail) proposals to improve the traveling experience in the area.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hillsdale Conference Center, located at 550 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville.

Through the design-build project, VDOT, in conjunction with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville, proposes to:

Construct a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 29 with bus stops and shelters near Zan Road.

Construct a signalized pedestrian crossing and reconfigured traffic movements at the Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29 intersection.

Reconstruct the Angus Road and U.S. 29 intersection as a continuous green-T (CGT) intersection.

Reconstruct the Hillsdale and Hydraulic Road intersection as a roundabout.

Improve access management at the Hydraulic Road/Brandywine Drive and Hydraulic road/Michie Drive intersection.

This project is fully funded through the SMART SCALE process. To learn more about the various proposals, go to Proposed: Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29 Transportation Improvements

At the open house style-hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposals and answer questions. The public can review all aspects of the proposals, ask questions and obtain information about the next steps, the cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback, orally or in writing.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Harold Jones, Project Manager, 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Email comments can be sent to Harold.Jones@VDOT.Virginia.gov

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

