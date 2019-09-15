Public hearing Sept. 17 for Route 702 bridge project

VDOT invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing for the proposed rehabilitation of the Route 702 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) bridge over Morey Creek in Albemarle County.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the training room at the Virginia Department of Forestry, 900 Natural Resources Drive, Charlottesville.

At the open house style hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.

VDOT proposes to replace the substandard bridge with a box culvert. During construction, Route 702 will be reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals on each end of the bridge.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through Sept. 27. Email comments can be sent to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

More information about the projects can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/fontaineaveextbridge.asp.