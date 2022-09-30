Menu
Local

Public forum will share what worked and what didn’t during COVID

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
covid-19
(© Fabian – stock.adobe.com)

COVID: Breaking the Stranglehold of Fear from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mechanicsville on October 1 will be an open public forum about how the public health system managed COVID-19 in Virginia.

The forum will be held at Life Church, 8378 Atlee Road, although Virginia government health officials will be absent. According to a press release, State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene and the Board of Health failed to respond or refused requests since July from the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (VAMFA) to participate.

The forum will be an opportunity for open scientific dialogue between doctors and medical scientists from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and independent expert Virginia medical scientists Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Paul Marik. All evidence will be presented without limitation to specific therapeutics, vaccines and alternative epidemic management approaches.

“We need to understand what interventions actually helped save lives in the COVID crisis and what failed or had unintended adverse consequences, to be prepared for the next public health crisis,” VAMFA’s Dr. Sheila Furey, moderator of the forum, said in the press release. “For example, we are alarmed about the 147 deaths in Virginia after receiving the COVID vaccine. More than 14,000 vaccine-associated deaths are reported in the official U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Death was never disclosed as a possible risk to Americans considering getting the vaccine for themselves or their children.”

The press release stated that VAERS data was presented to Greene and the Board of Health at board meetings, most recently on September 22, but VAMFA received no indication of the board’s reaction to the data.

Malone, who invented the mRNA technology used in the COVID vaccine, said: “Our patients are blocked from obtaining the information necessary to understand risks and benefits of vaccines, and their alternatives, due to widespread censorship and propaganda spread by governments, public health officials and media.”

Marik is an international expert in critical care medicine, who pioneered the “repurposing” of many already available medications and nutritional therapies to successfully treat hospitalized Virginians who were seriously ill with COVID.

“Many studies and extensive real-world experience have proved that the key to controlling COVID and saving lives is aggressive outpatient treatment with a variety of safe, effective and inexpensive drugs at the first signs of symptoms,” Marik said in the press release. “It is disturbing why the VDH has restricted rather than promoted their use by doctors.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

