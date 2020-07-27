Public feedback sought on Interstate 64/664 Corridor Improvement Study

The Commonwealth Transportation Board, with support from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, will study Virginia’s 320 miles of the Interstates 64 and 664 corridors between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region, and is seeking feedback from the public to identify needed improvements and potential solutions along the corridor.

The public is invited to view an enhanced project website to learn about the study and complete a survey to provide input on problem areas and recommend improvements. Feedback provided by community members, industries, and other stakeholders will be considered as team members study the corridor throughout the summer and prepare a draft plan report in the winter. The CTB plans to report findings to the General Assembly in December.

“This east-west multimodal corridor is critical to the Commonwealth’s economy and the livelihood of thousands of Virginians,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “The study will identify safety, reliability, and congestion issues and develop solutions to improve travel flow along this corridor.”

The first online information and comment period will focus on identifying issues to be addressed along the corridor, including crash frequency, crash severity, delay, and incidents that close interstate travel lanes for longer than one hour. Participants will be asked to drop map markers at areas along the corridor where they have experienced safety and congestion issues, suggest potential improvements, and respond to a series of questions regarding their commuting habits.

The study team will open a second public information and comment session in the fall, which will focus on targeted solutions in the identified problem areas.

The virtual meeting room is now available at va64corridor.org. Those who travel the I-64/664 corridors are encouraged to visit the website, view the study materials, and complete the survey. The first comment period will end on August 14, 2020.

Participants are encouraged to provide comments via the virtual meeting room and the corresponding survey, but comments can also be submitted via email to: va64corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.

The study is part of the Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program, established through action of the Virginia General Assembly in April 2020, to improve the safety, reliability, and travel flow along interstate highway corridors in the Commonwealth.

