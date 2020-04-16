Public comment requested for Augusta County budget, tax rate

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors invites remote public commentary for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 and for the proposed tax rate on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

The proposed budget can be viewed at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget.

The real estate tax rate proposed for calendar year 2020 is $0.63 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same rate as in 2019. The proposed personal property tax rates are advertised at the current rates of $2.50 for vehicles and $2.00 for other personal property per $100 of assessed value.

Citizens are asked to participate on April 22 in the following ways:

Speak at the meeting by signing up ahead of time online at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget or call 540-245-5600 to register to speak. Commentary may also be submitted through the same link or over the phone. Commentary will be noted at the meeting and added to the minutes.

Email board@co.augusta.va.us with your comments. Comments submitted through email will be noted at the meeting and added to minutes.

View and comment on Augusta County’s Facebook Livestream. Questions or comments on Facebook that are directed to the Board will be relayed. In one comment space, please type your name and address first and follow immediately with your comment or question. Giving your name and address will indicate that your comment is intended for the meeting and will be part of official records, noted at the meeting and added to minutes.

Call in to speak on the night of the meeting using one of the following numbers. We ask that citizens still sign up to speak ahead of time at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget. Call (508) 924-2087 (for those using a mobile phone) or (844) 855-4444 (toll-free for those using a land line).

Callers can follow the meeting through livestream and, at the appropriate time, will be prompted to call in. Callers can also call either number any time after 7 pm and wait on hold until the appropriate time.

Callers will be muted upon entering the conference call. When it is the caller’s turn to speak, the phone line will be unmuted and they will hear a prompt to speak.

