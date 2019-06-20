Protective netting to be extended at Nationals Park over All-Star break

Additional protective netting will be installed at Nationals Park during the All-Star break, extending existing netting to areas just short of the right- and left-field corners.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen several fans injured by bats and balls leaving the field of play at other stadiums,” said Mark Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals, in a statement today. “I could not help but become emotional last month watching the Astros-Cubs game when a 4-year-old little girl was hit by a line drive. I can’t imagine what her parents must have felt in that moment. And to see the raw emotion and concern from Albert Almora Jr. was heartbreaking.

“Further extending the netting at Nationals Park will provide additional protection for our fans,” Lerner said.

The team announced that Ultra Cross Knotless Dyneema protective netting will be installed, replacing the existing netting.

The netting will be designed so that certain sections over each dugout can be raised pregame to foster fan interactions with players.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google