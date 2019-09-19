Protect Our Care announces $2M campaign backing Spanberger

Protect Our Care is launching the House Education and Leadership Project, that will begin with $2 million in new digital ads in the districts of 10 newly elected members of Congress, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), who are leading the fight to protect millions of people with pre-existing conditions, oppose the Trump-Texas lawsuit, lower prescription drug costs, and ensure better care for all Americans. Protect Our Care plans to expand the program to additional districts in the future.

This campaign will make constituents aware of how their newly elected Representative is delivering on their promises to protect care and lower costs. The HELP campaign kicks off just days after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to repeal our health care if Republicans retake control of the House. The first round of ads highlights the Members who voted for the Protecting Americans With Pre-Existing Conditions Act (H.R. 986) and have opposed Trump’s lawsuit which would overturn protections for pre-existing conditions.

“While President Trump and Congressional Republicans try to rip apart our health care laws and wreak havoc on Americans’ health care, House Democrats have worked nonstop to strengthen protections for people with pre-existing conditions, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and defend against the Trump administration’s reckless Texas lawsuit,” said Protect Our Care chair Leslie Dach. “The House Education and Leadership Project not only highlights the work House Democrats are doing to lower the cost of health care, but also makes a clear contrast between the Republican agenda to raise costs and take away health coverage and Democrats’ commitment to protecting Americans health care.”

The campaign kicks off with a set of 15 and 30 second digital ads on social media platforms, pre-roll and connected devices. The campaign is focused on a discrete set of constituents who have shown to be particularly interested in health care.