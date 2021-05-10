Pros and cons of owning a Bordoodle

Also known as Borderdoodles, Borpoodles, or Borderpoo, Bordoodles are one of the more recent designer dog breeds. Despite this, we don’t have much info about when they came to be or where the crossbreeding occurred.

What we are sure about is that mixing purebreds really took off in the late 1980s, and that’s when some believe the Bordoodle was born.

Even though no breeder ever claimed to be the creator of this designer dog breed, it’s easy to see why they chose to cross a Poodle with the Border Collie.

Bordoodles are a charming breed of dogs. They are adorable, active, and are among the most intelligent canines out there. They can also be great workout partners for those who like to exercise by walking or playing. They are loyal, protective, and love to spend time with their humans.

As great as Bordoodles are, they can also be a lot of work, especially when they are puppies. New pet owners may be surprised by how much time and effort goes into raising a well-trained and socialized dog.

If you’re thinking about getting a Bordoodle, you need to know whether or not you can take on the responsibility. The good news is we’ve already done the necessary research for you.

Let’s go through the pros and cons of owning a Bordoodle to see if they’re an ideal pick for you and your family.

Pros of owning a Bordoodle

1. They are generally good dogs

Bordoodles are lovable, sweet, and very friendly. They hardly ever show any sense of aggression, making them an excellent choice for a family dog. Kids of any age will appreciate this breed’s loyalty, kindness, and gentle nature.

Try and avoid getting carried away by their friendly appeal. Bordoodles are wary of untrustworthy strangers and can be very protective of their owners. As such, it is important that boundaries are set during first-time interactions to avoid accidents from happening.

2. Their coats can be curly or wavy

The Bordoodle’s coat comes in different patterns, shades, markings, and color combinations. They are usually available in a solid or a mix of gray, sable, white, red, brown, and black.

As for texture, the Bordoodle inherits the Border Collie’s long, silky fur and the Poodle’s relaxed, curly hair. The coat can be medium in length or kept long.

However, avoid the assumption that your Bordoodle will have the same texture or color throughout their lives. The coat may experience drastic changes once your pup reaches adulthood.

3. Bordoodles don’t require too much exercise

While most poodles need hours of play to keep them happy, Bordoodles are considered medium-energy dogs. A 30 to 45-minute walk each day and a bit of playtime in between will mean the world to them.

For the sake of monotony, don’t restrict your playtime to walks. Bordoodles are inquisitive dogs, so try and be a bit more creative with their fun time. Canine sports such as obedience exercises and flyball are good ideas to start with.

4. They are hypoallergenic

A strong reason why Bordoodles are so popular is because of their hypoallergenic coats; a trait passed down from one of its parent breeds, the Poodle.

Poodles came from France and were popular with royalty who used the dogs for hunting waterfowls and ducks. The Poodle’s hypoallergenic coat was vital in keeping the dog warm when in water.

Having a dog with hypoallergenic fur means it’s unlikely that the hair will trigger an allergic reaction. It’s also great for people with asthma since the hair can also trigger an asthmatic attack.

Cons of owning a Bordoodle

Bordoodles are so adorable that a lot of owners shy away from talking about their negative side. The truth is the undesirable characteristics are what make or break the final decision for prospective dog owners.

Here are the cons you can expect from owning a Bordoodle.

1. They have severe separation anxiety

Bordoodles are loyal to their owners, and that’s where the problem is for some of them. Overly loyal Bordoodles usually get anxious when their owners leave. They start to panic, and they can become destructive if left alone for too long throughout the day.

This situation can be a cause for much concern for people who work a 9 to 5 full-time. Hiring a professional dog walker or doggy daycare can be an ideal solution. If you have a part-time job, you can get a bunch of toys to keep your dog busy before you get home.

2. Grooming can be intense

Any Bordoodle owner will tell you that grooming their dog is perhaps the most stressful part about them. You might have to ready yourself with various grooming combs depending on the coat of your dog.

A good way of going about it is to consider it a fun activity instead of a chore. But if you want them to look their best, you might have to spend some money on professional grooming every 2 to 3 months.

3. Bordoodle pups fetch quite the price

Bordoodles are a rare and exclusive breed. This means you might have to part with a sizable chunk of cash to get the dog.

A Bordoodle pup will set you back somewhere between $900 to $1,500 depending on its gender, size, and color. That cost can go even higher if the parents have won dog show awards or are registered with the American Kennel Club (AKC).

For a lot of people, such price tags might render the dog unaffordable.

The bottom line

Bordoodles are affectionate, energetic, and love to spend time with their owners. They don’t shed as much fur but can be a bit of a handful for new and experienced owners.

Most people will argue that someone who has never owned a dog is missing out on a great part of life. However, you need to consider whether you’re ready to have a dog in your life before making the next choice.

Consider the pros and cons of owning a Bordoodle as listed above so you can make a well-informed decision.

Story by Brad Bernanke

