Proposals being accepted for Land and Water Conservation Fund grants

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 1:45 pm

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting proposals for $8 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. Proposals must be for the acquisition of land for public outdoor recreation.

Requests must be for a minimum of $250,000 with a minimum total project cost of $500,000. There is no maximum request for this grant cycle. The LWCF is a 50-50 percent matching reimbursement program. Grantees must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements. A separate grant cycle for development projects will be held after the next apportionment cycle.

The following are eligible to apply:

Counties, cities and towns

Park and recreation authorities

Tribal governments

State agencies

Applications are due no later than Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Faxed and emailed applications will not be accepted.

Instructions on how to compete for funding, the LWCF application manual and the application are available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf.

Questions directly related to the LWCF application process can be emailed to RecreationGrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 established a federal reimbursement program for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is administered by DCR on behalf of the National Park Service. The program represents a federal, state and local partnership.

A key feature of the program is that all LWCF-assisted areas must be maintained and opened, in perpetuity, as public outdoor recreation areas. This requirement ensures their use for future generations.

