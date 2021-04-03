Proposals are being accepted for two recreation trail grant opportunities

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is requesting proposals for two separate trail grant opportunities: the Recreational Trails Program and a new Trail Access Grants program.

Recreational Trails Program

The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities, including land acquisition for trail projects.

The RTP is an 80-20% matching reimbursement program. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000 with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

The following are eligible to apply for the RTP:

Counties, cities and towns

Park and recreation authorities

Tribal governments

State agencies

Federal agencies

Nonprofit organizations when partnered with a governmental body

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Federal law mandates that 30% of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30% be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40% be used for multiple-use trails.

Trail Access Grants Program

The new Trail Access Grants program will offer 100% reimbursement grants to entities for trail improvements that increase access to existing trail opportunities for people with disabilities. This grant is made possible by Virginia taxpayer donations of all, or portions of, their state tax refunds to the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund.

Awards will range from $20,000 to $50,000 and must be for shovel-ready improvements or purchase-ready additions to existing land or water trails. Grantees must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking reimbursement upon completion.

County, city and local governments, tribal governments, and recreation authorities are eligible to apply.

Applications for both programs are due via email no later than June 30 at 4 p.m.

Program manuals and applications are available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.

For more information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

