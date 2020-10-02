Proper post workout recovery

Working out regularly and intensively is key to a ripped body and peak physical fitness. However, if you want to get into the best possible shape and avoid injuries, allowing your muscles some time to recover is a must. With the correct approach, you may be able to speed up muscle recovery after a workout and improve your overall fitness in no time. Rest and recovery are an essential part of any workout routine. Your after-exercise recovery routine has a big impact on your fitness gains and sports performance and allows you to train much more effectively. Unfortunately, most people don’t have an after exercise recovery plan.

Recovery after exercise and weight training is an essential part to muscle and tissue repair and strength building. Your post workout recovery is as important, if not more important than the actual workout. Here are some tips to get your post-workout plans on track.

Replace lost fluids (re-hydrate)

Eat healthy recovery food (protein intake)

Rest and relax

Stretch

Get a good night’s sleep

It’s important to stay hydrated during all your workouts. You tend to lose a lot of your body’s fluids during a workout. It is important that you replace all lost fluid if not during, after every workout. After every workout give your body t’s time for total rehydration. You want to replenish the body with all its lost fluids. Water supports every metabolic function and nutrient transfer in the body and having plenty of water will improve every bodily function. Adequate fluid replacement is even more important for endurance athletes who lose large amounts of water during hours of sweating. Any fitness enthusiast knows the importance of proper hydration prior, during, and following an intensive dose of physical activity. It is confirmed by science as well.

Electrolytes are key because they help make the most of your water intake, which is the key to . During the recovery period after a workout or while bouncing back from a cold or flu, your body works to repair itself and gain strength. Total Hydration electrolyte, yes electrolytes are key to total hydration.

What you eat after every workout is also as important for your body and muscle recovery. Protein is the number one muscle repairing nutrient that you should be sure to incorporate in your diet. Instead of adding supplements to your smoothies, focus on getting your daily intake of protein from whole foods such as eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, and lean cuts of meat. These versatile ingredients make great snacks or full meals that will help with your recovery. After depleting your energy stores with exercise, you need to refuel if you expect your body to recover, repair tissues, get stronger, and be ready for the next challenge. This is even more important if you are performing endurance exercise day after day or trying to build muscle. You should always try to eat within an hour of the end of every workout and make sure you include high quality protein and carbohydrates.

Rest and relaxation are also key aspects to a proper post workout recovery. Your body has an amazing capacity to take care of itself if you allow it some time. Your body needs time to rest to be able to recuperate. Resting after a hard workout allows the repair and recovery process of your body to happen at a natural pace. It’s not the only thing you can or should do to promote recovery, but sometimes doing nothing is the easiest thing to do.

Never forget about stretching, especially during recovery days. In time, this habit will help with your muscle recovery and won’t be a burden any longer. Stretching is a simple yet very important aspect of letting your body recover. Daily stretching can help improve your circulation. Increased blood flow to your muscles can help them heal more quickly after a workout. Better blood flow may also help prevent muscle soreness and stiffness after a workout. So it is very important that you stretch before, during and after your workouts.

Sleep is also a big part of your recovery process. While you sleep, amazing things are taking place in your body. Optimal sleep is essential for anyone who exercises regularly. During sleep, your body produces Growth Hormone (GH) which is largely responsible for tissue growth and repair. Sleeping for 7-9 hours per night is crucial, especially if you are looking to change body composition, increase muscle mass and/or if you want to be ready for your personal training session the next day. Sleep enhances muscle recovery through protein synthesis and human growth hormone release. So its important to make sure you get your sleep’

Post workout recovery can be as important, if not more important than the actual workout. You need to make sure your body is kept hydrated at all times. If you don’t replace lost fluids, you will get dehydrated, which could lead to something very serious. Staying hydrated is the key aspect to many things related to your body. So overall the main purpose of recovery in exercise is to allow your muscles to repair themselves and to engage muscles that are sore from your workout. Enjoy your workouts. Make sure to stay hydrated. Don’t take any of these steps for granted. They are all equally important, so make sure you take your proper post workout recovery seriously.

