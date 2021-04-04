Project to provide free laptops to veterans, spouses at two Virginia community colleges

VDVS and Virginia’s Community Colleges are donating 125 laptops to military veterans and spouses enrolled at Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges.

The laptops were refurbished for use by Tech4Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit organization that provides computers to veterans, and made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

The donation funds a project of the VDVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, which creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout Virginia.

The laptops will be distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis to student military veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges who complete and submit an application form provided by VDVS.

“One of the missions of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is to assist military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty to the civilian workforce,” VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell said. “The concept of this project was the result of collaborative discussions among representatives of Virginia’s Community Colleges, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency. We are especially appreciative of the Altria Group and their generous donation which made this project a reality.”

The donation will prove immensely beneficial for student military veterans at the two colleges.

“In a day of ever-increasing reliance on technology in both the workplace and classroom, these laptops will enable our military-related students to better reach their educational and career goals,” Virginia’s Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois said

“The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation is pleased to partner with Virginia’s Community Colleges and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in making these computers available to military veteran students and their spouses so they may continue their education,” said John Lesinski, VVSF board chair. “It is only because of the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these computers to our Virginia veterans and their families who deserve our continued support.”

“More than ever before, veterans and their spouses need access to technology to effectively participate in the workforce,” said Jennifer Baird, Altria Group’s Director of Community Impact. “The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation plays a critical role in collaborating with community members to help equip veterans and their spouses for career success.”

“We hope to continue these donations of free laptops to military students at Virginia’s Community Colleges in the future as more donated funds become available,” said Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager, who is coordinating the project.

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/training-and-education-alliance.

Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, Education Workforce Manager, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.

