Resources
In case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide:
Contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or Crisis Textline: 741741, type “Hello.”
The following is a list of local resources from Mental Health America of Augusta, which responds daily to calls from persons who want to know more about mental illness, or who want referral to a local health resource.
Click on any of the resource categories below to be connected to local and national resources.
- Alcohol/Drug
- Children Services
- College
- COVID-19
- Disabilities
- Domestic Violence
- Education
- Employment
- Financial Services
- Health/Medical
- Help and Text Lines
- Housing/Homelessness
- Legal
- LGBTQ+
- Mental Health
- Mental Health Apps
- Parent/Guardian
- Public Services (Food/Clothing/Disaster/More)
- Schools
- Senior
- Sexual Assault
- Suicide Prevention/After a Suicide
- Support Groups
- Transportation
- Veterans
More Resources
- I Am Not Alone: A social networking website aimed at combating loneliness and isolation. “I Am Not Alone” is a space where anyone can post activities and events designed for people living with mental health conditions. Users can create, find, and attend activities based on shared interests. The site aims to kickstart the process of building new, meaningful friendships, particularly for those struggling with loneliness and isolation brought on by COVID-19.
- United Way Community Resource Guide (Updated 10/12/21)
- Haga clic aquí para descargar la guía de recursos para la comunidad de Staunton, Augusta County y Waynesboro (puesto al dÍa 12/10/21)