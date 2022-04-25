Resources

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide:

Contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or Crisis Textline: 741741, type “Hello.”

The following is a list of local resources from Mental Health America of Augusta, which responds daily to calls from persons who want to know more about mental illness, or who want referral to a local health resource.

Click on any of the resource categories below to be connected to local and national resources.

More Resources