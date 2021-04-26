Project GROWS opens Farmers Market Season

The 2021 Project GROWS Farmers Market Season opens with the Waynesboro Farmers Market at Constitution Park on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and the North Augusta Farmers Market at its new location at Verona United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmers and makers from around Greater Augusta will have vegetables, fruit, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, baked goods, jams and jellies, fresh cut flowers, plant starts, soaps, crafts, and more.

“The markets are not just about food but a place to connect as a community for everyone” says Megan Marshall, director of Food Access at Project GROWS. “The connections customers and farmers have through the markets has forged a lot of friendships across different neighborhoods,” said Marshall.

Accessible to all, the farmers markets welcome, accept and double Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits (SNAP-EBT and P-EBT). The farmers markets also welcome and accept Women, Infant and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Benefits (Senior FMNP)

Considering COVID and public safety, Chelsea DeRochemont, market manager for Project GROWS says, “Meeting in the marketplace coming through the pandemic still has protocols for masking and social distancing but we’re ready to celebrate the aubnance of local farms and the start of a great new season! We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Waynesboro Farmers Market

May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Constitution Park in Waynesboro

215 McElroy St., Waynesboro

North Augusta Farmers Market

May 5 – Sept. 29

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Verona United Methodist Church Overflow Lot

406 Lee Highway, Verona

