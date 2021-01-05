Progressive prosecutors call for criminal justice reforms in upcoming General Assembly session

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 8:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice issued a letter Monday to leaders in the General Assembly encouraging a range of criminal justice reforms.

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania and Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley both signed the letter from VPPFJ, a group of Commonwealth’s attorneys representing more than 40 percent of Virginia’s population who support and advocate for common sense criminal justice reforms to make their communities safer and the justice system more fair and equitable.

“Many of the statewide reforms we are advocating for are already standard practice in each of our offices and the local courts,” Platania and Hingeley said in a joint statement. “We are proud to stand alongside other elected prosecutors from around Virginia and appreciate the General Assembly considering our input.”

The letter encourages the advancement of the following proposals:

Automated, automatic, and free expungement of criminal records for formerly system-involved community members;

End mandatory minimum sentences

End cash bail

Abolish the death penalty

End the “three strikes” felony enhancement for petty larceny offenses

Related

Comments