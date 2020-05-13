Program helps small businesses rebuild through COVID-19 lockdown

The Staunton Creative Community Fund has partnered with CO.STARTERS, a business development platform, to bring a Rebuild & Recovery program to Shenandoah Valley businesses.

Shenandoah Valley Rebuild is a 10-week program that provides entrepreneurs with practical tools for approaching the market in new ways.

Participants will work together in a virtual setting through 10 two and a half hour sessions. Topics covered include Refocused Marketing, Quick-to-Market Strategy, COVID-19 Laws, Streamlining Costs, and Recovery Sales Goals.

Participants will also have an opportunity to connect with peers, mentors, and important community members.

Registration is $330, with full and partial scholarships available. Classes begin Monday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m., and will continue through Aug. 3.

“We are looking forward to partnering with CO.STARTERS after seeing their successful programming and partnership with Harrisonburg Economic Development,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of SCCF. “As the pilot region for this program, we will work with businesses to help them recover as quickly and successfully as possible. It’s programs like these, as well as the innovative minds of area business owners, that make the Shenandoah Valley a beautiful and vibrant community to live and work.”

To register: costarters-rebuild.dreamseedo.org/f/1520763658.

For more information, visit www.stauntonfund.org/rebuild or e-mail Debbie@stauntonfund.org or hello@stauntonfund.org.

