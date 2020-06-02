Professional pitfalls: 5 easy ways to avoid failure as a new business

Published Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020, 10:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Regardless of what industry you are in, business is a tough game. There are many players, but the majority of them are quickly eliminated. Indeed, businesses fail all of the time and for a variety of reasons. Keeping tabs on all aspects of your business to ensure that these potential problems do not engulf you is essential, especially for newer businesses that have yet to make their mark.

Fortunately, there is a wealth of advice on how to navigate the uncertainty and pressure of the early days of a business. In fact, there is too much of this information. Narrowing down the extensive literature to a few essential points will help you to prioritise the most important potential problem areas to ensure that your business is a success.

Let’s look at five specific ways that you can avoid failure as a new business.

Invest In The Right Tools

Making the right investments in tools and technology at the outset is important for the success of a new business. Things like accounting software and other essential office software will save business owners a great deal of time. and, in effect, money. Accounting software allows business owners to easily keep track of their financial information. This allows for easy reporting when tax time comes around. You will also be able to use accounting software to glean advanced analytics of this data to identify where you are spending or losing money unnecessarily and where you can make changes to stay afloat.

Become A Better Leader

Managing your teams or your employees is essential to the success of any business, even small ones. Effective leadership – which includes self-awareness, fairness, knowledge, and creativity – is instrumental. As a business owner, it is important to either develop the qualities of a great and effective leader or to make the right choice in hiring someone who has these qualities to lead for you. Either way, leadership guides a business to success or failure.

Choose The Right Niche

Every day, new businesses emerge in almost every industry. With the explosion of eCommerce, your business is also in direct competition with other businesses from around the world. With this kind of pressure, there is a real need to stand out and make yourself unique in order to get noticed.

This is why it is essential to choose the right kind of niche to enter before you put in the work of starting a business. Conduct plenty of market research to make sure that there are customers out there who want your products and that you have a unique value that you need to bring to the world.

Pay Attention To Your Customers

Beyond the initial market research that you conduct, it is also important to stay in tune with your customers. Making sure to follow trends and to gauge the perception of your business in the public eye is critical. Social media can be a powerful tool to engage with your audience and to stay informed about what customers are saying about your company. However, it can also be your worst enemy if you treat your customers poorly or neglect to consider what they have to say.

Know How To Manage Money

Money woes are a plague for many new businesses. With a lack of capital, even the most promising business ideas can quickly be sent to the dustbin. Make sure that you have a concrete plan for how to manage your money, especially in the early days of your business. This includes creating a business model that will be profitable, ideally, in the short run but certainly in the long run.

Get It Right, Right From The Start

These five tips will help you avoid failure in the early days of a business. They are broadly applicable to businesses in any industry and, if followed closely, will guide you away from the biggest problems that new businesses face at the outset.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments