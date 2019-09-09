Proch, Gelnovatch, Shutler named ACC Men’s Soccer Players of Week

Duke senior forward Daniele Proch has been named the ACC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Louisville junior goalkeeper Jake Gelnovatch and Virginia junior goalkeeper Colin Shutler are sharing Defensive Player of the Week laurels.

Proch was stellar for Duke in a pair of matches last weekend, scoring four goals, including one game winner, to keep the Blue Devils unbeaten. The senior netted the first and third goals in a 4-0 blanking of 2018 NCAA Tournament team Princeton Friday and added two goals in Duke’s Sunday victory over Harvard. He now has five goals this season, which currently leads the ACC.

Gelnovatch recorded a pair of shutouts in goal for the Cardinals, including a 3-0 win on Tuesday against No. 9 Kentucky, which was shut out only twice during the 2018 season. He also recorded a clean sheet in a 3-0 road win over Florida Atlantic. Gelnovatch totaled six saves, three in each match. It was the first time UofL shut out consecutive opponents since September 2018.

Shutler collected a pair of shutouts this week for the 3-0 Cavaliers. He made a total of three saves on the week and recorded a clean sheet in the Cavaliers’ 2-0 triumph over then-No. 1 Maryland on Monday (Sept. 2) at Audi Field. He made two saves against 2018 NCAA Tournament qualifier High Point on Saturday night and recorded his 11th career shutout in a 1-0 win. He has yet to yield a goal in 270 minutes this season.

ACC teams combined to go unbeaten last week, posting an 18-0-2 record. Seven teams are in action Monday and Tuesday in their final tuneups before conference play begins this weekend. The weekend action includes a top-10 matchup between a pair of unbeaten sides, Virginia and Duke, which airs on ESPNU at 6 p.m. Friday.

