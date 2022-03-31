Problems with assisted living facilities and how they can be solved

An assisted living facility, community, or residence is a collective term for living quarters that house individuals who cannot properly care for themselves or for those who choose not to live independently. This can be a retirement community, a nursing home, or any other facility.

Unfortunately, there are two major problems that can be associated with assisted living facilities. The first one is cost, and the second (and probably biggest issue) is the quality of care that the residents receive. Here’s a breakdown of how each factor can end up becoming a serious problem.

Expenses

Assisted living, of any type, can be extremely costly. For some facilities, there’s a move-in fee that can range anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000— but that’s just one fee. These facilities also charge a monthly fee, and the national (U.S.) median price is $4,000 per month/$133 per day. This monthly total can be more or less, depending on the type of facility:

Home Health Aides average $127 per day

Nursing Homes average $8,000 per month for a private room

These prices will also vary depending on where you live. Fortunately, some nursing homes will accept Medicaid. The only issue here is that it’s only based on approval for certain services. This means that if someone isn’t improving from their medication, coverage can be discontinued.

Lack of quality care

Elder abuse and neglect

Injuries that occur in assisted living facilities are probably one of the greatest concerns that many Americans have about placing their loved ones in a nursing home or retirement home. Oftentimes, residents of nursing homes and other assisted living facilities are restrained unnecessarily, given the wrong medication, given (unprescribed) medication to change their behavior, or are just neglected in general. This can either be intentional or a result of employee burnout.

It’s important to ensure that you choose a quality assisted living facility for your aging loved one. Verify that all of the medical professionals and health aides are qualified to provide the care your loved one needs.

Food quality

Unfortunately, food quality isn’t always the best in assisted living facilities. It’s also hard to provide nutritious food that everyone will willingly eat because allergies, intolerances, and preferences can prevent this from happening. If your loved one has specific dietary needs, make sure to look into a facility that can adequately meet these needs.

Isolation/not enough socialization

Although assisted living communities are just that— communities— sometimes the residents can be forced to stay in their own living quarters. In doing this, they’re given fewer chances to go out, get active, and be social with others. This can not only have negative consequences for their physical health but their mental health as well.

Older adults need socialization just as much as younger adults, teens, and children do. Just simply sitting outside and chatting with others is a great way for them to socialize.

Small living quarters

Depending on the facility, some assisted living care may actually be smaller apartments— a size that your aging loved one may not be used to. Also, assisted living facilities can become overcrowded, which creates more issues. This was seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, cases of COVID-19 are declining in some nursing homes.

Staffing issues

The shortage of healthcare workers can lead to the burnout of the current healthcare workers, which sometimes results in poor quality of care in assisted living facilities. This is by no means an excuse, but this is unfortunately very common. It may be worth it to look into nurse-to-patient ratios in nursing homes and other facilities, to ensure that your loved one won’t be accidentally neglected.

However, employee burnout in the healthcare industry is a part of a larger, national problem that is a shortage of healthcare workers. Many are ready to leave the profession well before their retirement years, and others change their minds before they even begin.

Thorough research is the key when it comes to finding the best care for your aging loved one. With that being said, it’s very likely that you’ll have to pay more for better care so look into payment options as well. Still, you’ll have more peace of mind with a facility that seeks to provide the most quality care.

Finally, make sure that an assisted living facility is the best choice for your aging loved one. Many seniors nowadays can safely remain in their own homes (age in place), or they can move in with family members who may have some concerns. Typically assisted living facilities are reserved for those who need extra care that can’t be provided at home.

Story by Umair Asif

