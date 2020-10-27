Problem Solvers Caucus pushes for compromise on COVID-19 relief

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is joining 26 of her colleagues from the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in pushing President Trump and congressional leadership on COVID-19 relief legislation.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate families and small business owners throughout Coastal Virginia, we must put partisan politics aside and agree to an additional relief package that finds common ground to provide relief,” said Luria (D-VA-02). “I am proud the Problem Solvers Caucus is leading a bipartisan effort to get this done for the American people.”

Last month, PSC released its “March to Common Ground” framework, which contains a variety of proposals designed to meet critical areas of need. It calls for new stimulus money and reallocating previously appropriated CARES Act funds, to achieve objectives such as:

$100 billion for testing and health care , including funding for testing, contact tracing, and assistance for health care providers;

, including funding for testing, contact tracing, and assistance for health care providers; $500.3 billion to assist states and localities . This would help state and local governments cover COVID-related expenses and general revenue shortfalls;

. This would help state and local governments cover COVID-related expenses and general revenue shortfalls; $316 billion in direct assistance to individuals and families . This would temporarily increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits. Also, the funding would provide another round of stimulus checks, rental assistance, and student loan forbearance;

. This would temporarily increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits. Also, the funding would provide another round of stimulus checks, rental assistance, and student loan forbearance; $25 billion for aquaculture and agriculture producers and processors . Luria recently urged House leadershipto provide robust funding in future COVID-19 relief legislation to help the local aquaculture industry;

. Luria recently urged House leadershipto provide robust funding in future COVID-19 relief legislation to help the local aquaculture industry; $290 billion for small businesses and non-profits , including an injection of $240 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program;

, including an injection of $240 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program; $12 billion for internet hotspots in rural and underserved communities ;

; $145 billion for schools and childcare . The framework calls for significant relief for K-12 schools for virtual, hybrid, or in-person learning, and higher education institutions;

. The framework calls for significant relief for K-12 schools for virtual, hybrid, or in-person learning, and higher education institutions; $15 billion for the United States Postal Service (USPS)and the elimination of the full pre-funding requirement.

