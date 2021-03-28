Pro Day gives Hasise Dubois, Dejon Brissett another chance at NFL jobs

Dejon Brissett at least got drafted – by the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. Still didn’t get to play, because the CFL canceled its 2020 season due to COVID.

Hasise Dubois, after a 1,000-plus-yard season at UVA in 2019, didn’t even have a pro football job to have to miss out on.

Both were invited to Virginia’s March 24 Pro Day a year out of school to try to make up for lost time.

“It’s definitely a unique experience. You know, the last game I played was in 2019. So coming back and see, my god, you know, there’s a lot of changes around Grounds over here,” said Brissett, who played one season at Virginia as a grad transfer from Richmond, where he put up big numbers in 2017 – 63 catches, 896 yards, seven TDs.

His 2018 season was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury in a Week 3 game against Saint Francis.

Brissett saw action in 12 games at UVA in 2019, but only registered two catches on the season.

Still, his potential was enough to sell Toronto on using the second overall pick of the 2020 CFL Draft on him.

The CFL’s future is uncertain, with rumors swirling about a possible collaboration with the XFL clouding the 2021 season.

So there’s that, and then, no offense, but kids don’t play football dreaming of playing in the CFL.

“I just wanted to PR in everything that I did,” Brissett said. “I know I high-jumped to 39”, which is the highest I’ve ever jumped, and I long-jumped at 10’6”, which is the farthest I’ve ever jumped. I don’t know what my 40 was, but I felt pretty fast.

“I feel like I did a good job. In the receiver drills, I would like to, you know, have had less balls on the ground, but, you know, comes with it, I guess.”

Dubois was among the best players to not even get a camp invite in 2020. He had 75 catches in 2019, and most noticeably, had zero drops on 102 targets.

The question with Dubois?

“Every question was my speed. They’re trying to see what I run because they had that as a question mark,” Dubois said. “I mean, they weren’t questioning my ability to play. They won’t question my ability to catch the ball, because my senior film showed that. I mean, today I came out here, and it’s show my speed, that I’m able to run, it would be fluid, show that in all my drills. So, wait for an opportunity, honestly.”

It was admittedly hard watching football on Saturdays and Sundays thinking he should be there.

“I had a great senior year, and that wasn’t enough for NFL. So, I mean, it’s like, it’s very hard,” Dubois said. “You can’t take it for granted. And once you get your opportunity, got to make the most of it. You can’t go out there lollygagging or just taking it for granted. You got to go out there, give it all and prepare to either make the team or push to take someone’s spot. Like, every day, they’re looking for someone to replace you once you get the opportunity. So you’ve got to prove your worth.”

That’s what Pro Day was to Dubois.

“It’s proving to them that over this year I wasn’t just sitting on a couch and sulking,” Dubois said. “It proves to them that I was working the whole time. It proves to them that I’m capable to hold the opportunity at the next level. And it proves to them that if they give me a shot, I’ll make the most out of the opportunity.

Scouting reports

Wideout Hasise Dubois

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 216 pounds

6’3”, 216 pounds PFF Grade 2019: 78.5

78.5 Vitals: Had 75 catches on 102 targets (zero drops) for 1,062 yards and six TDs on 515 pass snaps in 2019. Had a 60 percent contested catch percentage (18-of-30).

Had 75 catches on 102 targets (zero drops) for 1,062 yards and six TDs on 515 pass snaps in 2019. Had a 60 percent contested catch percentage (18-of-30). Outlook: Not sure how he didn’t get a job last year. Probably a casualty of the weird COVID-19 issues ahead of last year’s draft. Will get a look in an NFL camp this summer.

Wideout Dejon Brissett

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 195 pounds

6’1”, 195 pounds PFF Grade 2019: 50.6

50.6 Vitals: Selected in the first round of the 2020 CFL Draft, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

Selected in the first round of the 2020 CFL Draft, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season. Outlook: Borderline NFL prospect. Could get a look in an NFL camp.

Story by Chris Graham

