Prince William County: Local police seek missing, possibly endangered teen
The Prince William County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
Triglia was last seen on Aug. 18 around 10:20 p.m. leaving her residence near Hugh Mullen Drive, in Manassas.
Triglia is 5’5”, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to wear wigs and is possibly engaging in behaviors that put her health & safety at risk.
Triglia was wearing a green sweatshirt, jean shorts and was carrying a white bag and a pink purse.
Per law enforcement, her behaviors qualify her as being endangered.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Prince William County PD at (703)-792-6500, or dial 9-1-1.