Pride Fund endorses candidates pledging action on gun safety

Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 2:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pride Fund to End Gun Violence PAC today announced its endorsement of 23 candidates in Virginia’s critical state legislative elections.

After historic House of Delegates victories in 2017 by Democrats, the Republican majority in Richmond was reduced to just one vote in that chamber. Pride Fund’s priority for this election cycle has been to help fully flip both the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate from red to blue by getting involved in a number of campaigns in order to strategically beat NRA-backed Republican candidates.

“We are investing our time, energy, and resources to get these candidates elected. The majority of Virginians support commonsense gun safety and LGBTQ equality, so we’re working day in and day out to elect leaders who do too,” said Jason Lindsay, Founder and Executive Director of Pride Fund, America’s only national LGBTQ political organization solely focused on gun violence prevention.

“For too long, Republicans in the Virginia legislature have done the NRA’s bidding and prevented any meaningful gun reform from passing. Gun safety is on the ballot in 2019 and candidates who stand in the way of progress will be looking for a new job following the election,” said Lindsay.

State Senate Endorsements

Amanda Pohl SD-11

John Bell SD-13

House of Delegates Endorsements

Jennifer Carroll Foy HD-2 (Re-Election)

Wendy Gooditis HD-10 (Re-Election)

Chris Hurst HD-12 (Re-Election)

Danica Roem HD-13 (Re-Election)

Kelly Fowler HD-21 (Re-Election)

Larry Barnett HD-27

Joshua Cole HD-28

Elizabeth Guzman HD-31 (Re-Election)

David Reid HD-32 (Re-Election)

Kathleen Murphy HD-34 (Re-Election)

Dan Helmer HD-40

Kathy Tran HD-42 (Re-Election)

Mark Sickles HD-43 (Re-Election)

Mark Levine HD-45 (Re-Election)

Hala Ayala HD-51 (Re-Election)

Marcus Simon HD-53 (Re-Election)

Karrie Delaney HD-67 (Re-Election)

Rodney Willett HD-73

Karen Mallard HD-84

Alex Askew HD-85

Mike Mullin HD-93 (Re-Election)

Comments