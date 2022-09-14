Preview: Virginia Tech looks to build on Week 2 win, faces Wofford
The Virginia Tech football team is aiming to build off its dominant victory over Boston College last weekend when they host Wofford on Saturday.
The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 ACC) have put together two stellar performances on defense to start the season and are allowing just 15 points per game through the first two weeks.
Wofford, meanwhile, is 0-2 on the season. The Terriers have yet to score, losing 31-0 to Chattanooga and 26-0 to Elon.
Where to watch?
The game has an unusual kickoff time, starting at 11 a.m. It will air on The ACC Network.
What to know about VT
The Hokies looked good against Boston College. They didn’t turn the ball over and the defense was suffocating. They held BC to just 155 yards of total offense and sacked the Eagles five times. This is the path they need to continue on, by having a balanced offense and having the strong defense be their identity. Keshawn King, who had a 65-yard touchdown run against BC before leaving with an injury, is recovering well.
What to know about Wofford
The Terriers are struggling. They have 192 passing yard through two games, they have just two sacks and have forced just one turnover. Morale is low, the talent isn’t there, and this could get ugly. To have any chance, they have to be super disruptive on defense, because it feels unlikely that the offense will be able to do much damage here.
Prediction
Virginia Tech 48, Wofford 3