Preview: #9 UVA faces Georgia Tech in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops

Ninth-ranked Virginia is in Atlanta Wednesday night for the back end of a home-and-home with Georgia Tech.

The game is on RSN – which means, for most in Virginia, MASN.

Those who cut the cord and signed on to a web-TV provider to get ACC Network may be on the outside looking in because of that.

Being a sports fan in 2021 isn’t easy.

UVA (13-3, 9-1 ACC) won the JPJ leg of the home-and-home, 64-62, back on Jan. 23.

Georgia Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) is maybe the best team that wouldn’t get an NCAA bid if the season were to end today.

The Yellow Jackets have wins over Kentucky, North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State on their resume.

Problem being: they also have losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

A 1-4 Q1 record, and this being a Q1 game for Georgia Tech, means you’re going to get their best shot, times a hundred.

The Jackets led for much of the Jan. 23 game, and were up nine with 10 to go before a 16-2 UVA run turned things around for the good guys.

Story by Chris Graham

