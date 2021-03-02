first bank  

Preview: #22 Virginia Tech hosting Louisville on Wednesday in regular-season home finale

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, 3:55 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia tech logoVirginia Tech hosts to Louisville Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, and, great news, the broadcast is on ESPN2.

Not sure if it’s equally great news that the broadcast team is Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander, but that’s what you get.

#22 Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) cruised to an 84-46 win over Wake Forest on Senior Day on Saturday.

Keve Aluma led the way for the Hokies with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and adding eight rebounds, two blocks and assist and a steal.

Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is coming off a seven-point overtime victory at Duke this past Saturday in Durham, winning 80-73 behind 25 points from Carlik Jones, the Radford transfer and 2019-2020 Big South Player of the Year, who also tallied six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 44 minutes of action.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments