Preview: #22 Virginia Tech hosting Louisville on Wednesday in regular-season home finale

Virginia Tech hosts to Louisville Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, and, great news, the broadcast is on ESPN2.

Not sure if it’s equally great news that the broadcast team is Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander, but that’s what you get.

#22 Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) cruised to an 84-46 win over Wake Forest on Senior Day on Saturday.

Keve Aluma led the way for the Hokies with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and adding eight rebounds, two blocks and assist and a steal.

Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is coming off a seven-point overtime victory at Duke this past Saturday in Durham, winning 80-73 behind 25 points from Carlik Jones, the Radford transfer and 2019-2020 Big South Player of the Year, who also tallied six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 44 minutes of action.

