Preview: #16 Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech in ACC Tuesday Night hoops action

Virginia Tech returns after a two-week COVID-19 pause to play host to Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will air on RSN with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski on the call.

The 16th-ranked Hokies (14-4, 8-3 ACC) have won six of the last seven games against Yellow Jackets (11-8, 7-6 ACC) dating back to 2015.

Virginia Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 6, an 80-76 overtime win at Miami. Down three with two seconds left in regulation, Hunter Cattoor hit a three to send the game to the extra period, then made two clutch free throws down the stretch to put the game away.

Georgia Tech is coming off a convincing 27-point victory on the road at Miami this past Saturday, winning 87-60 behind Michael Devoe racking up a game-high 29 points thanks to knocking down seven three-pointers.

The Yellow Jackets are led by preseason All-ACC selection Jose Alvarado, who is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and team-best 4.2 assists per game.

