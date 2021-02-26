Preview: #16 Virginia Tech faces Wake Forest in ACC Network matchup on Saturday

Virginia Tech will try to get back on track from its mid-week loss to Georgia Tech on Senior Day on Saturday against Wake Forest.

Tip is at 4 p.m. on ACC Network, which, if you have it, you know the drill, and if you don’t, maybe you have a friend who has it.

I’m that friend in my circle.

Tech (14-5, 8-4 ACC) took a tough-luck 69-53 loss in Atlanta on Tuesday, the first game back for the Hokies from a lengthy COVID-19 break.

Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12 ACC) has taken a run of tough-luck losses this season, the latest coming in ghastly fashion, 60-39 at home to Clemson on Wednesday.

The Hokies won the teams’ first matchup in Winston-Salem back on Jan. 17, 64-60.

Tyrece Radford had a game-high 20 points for Tech in that one.

Radford is back, good news, after a brief suspension following an arrest on DUI and weapons charges last month.

The 6’2” sophomore had 11 points in 36 minutes of floor time in the loss to Georgia Tech this week.

Story by Chris Graham

