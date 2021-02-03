Preview: #14 Virginia faces N.C. State in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops

Virginia at least gets one game this week, on the road at N.C. State on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

I say at least, because the weekend home game with Louisville is looking iffy.

Louisville’s game tonight with Syracuse is off because of a COVID issue.

Sometimes we see that be a day or two – Virginia had one of those.

Sometimes it’s a week or 10 days. Virginia had one of those, and FSU is right now in the middle of one of those.

NC State (7-6, 3-5 ACC) had one a few weeks back. It would be easy to say that the reason the Pack is struggling now is because of it, but fact is, they’d lost three straight before their pause.

The bigger issue is the loss of leading scorer Devin Daniels (16.5 ppg, 5.1 rebs/g, 48.7% FG, 36.5% 3FG) to a torn ACL.

The status of D.J. Funderburk (11.9 ppg, 5.2 rebs/g, 59.0% FG), who missed State’s 76-73 loss to Syracuse over the weekend due to “university policy,” whatever that means, is still uncertain at this writing.

Virginia (11-3, 7-1 ACC) should be as close to fully intact as possible.

The ‘Hoos are licking their wounds from the 65-51 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Story by Chris Graham

