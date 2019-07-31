President Trump signs Cline’s LEGION Act into law

President Trump signed the LEGION Act into law Tuesday. Congressman Ben Cline, who co-authored the bipartisan House bill with Congressman Lou Correa (CA-46), attended the bill signing at the White House.

The legislation, which would expand American Legion membership criteria to include all honorably discharged veterans who served during unrecognized times of war, was also co-sponsored by Congressman Gil Cisneros (CA-39).

“This is a momentous occasion for all veterans who have honorably served in the United States Armed Forces,” Cline said. “I thank President Trump for signing the LEGION Act into law and expanding the reach of the American Legion to even more of our nation’s heroes. This is the type of bipartisan work I am proud to do in Congress. I will continue to join with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to best serve the people of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District as we tackle the challenges facing our nation.”

Cline and Correa’s House version of the bill had 108 co-sponsors from both parties.

