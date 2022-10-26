Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro

Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region.

Albemarle County

In Albemarle County, collection locations include:

Wegmans (100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville, VA 22902)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Patient Transport Area in Back of Hospital (500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

Crozet Family Medicine (1646 Park Ridge Drive, Crozet, VA 22923)

Hours for the collection sites in Albemarle County are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations are courtesy of the Albemarle County Police Department, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Wegmans and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Waynesboro

In Waynesboro, one collection location is available:

Waynesboro Farmers Market at 215 W. Main St.

The hours for drop-off in Waynesboro are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to know

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications accepted

Vape pens and e-cigarettes will be accepted (remove batteries)

Remove any identifying information from medication bottles

Medical waste from commercial organizations will not be accepted

All medication will be destroyed

Free and anonymous service; no questions asked

Drug Take Back Days are designed to safely discard expired medications or unnecessary prescription drugs before that can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.

For more information or to find a collection location near you, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator

Related stories

Augusta County: Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29