Presbyterian claims Game 1 over Longwood behind three-homer night

Published Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022, 11:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Presbyterian Blue Hose used three home runs to defeat the Longwood Lancers 7-5 on Thursday.

Dalton Reeves led the game offensively with three RBI and a home run to help the Blue Hose take down the Lancers.

Presbyterian scored in all three of the first frames to take an early four run lead. Singles from Eric Toth and Kyle Decker as well as solo home runs from Brody Fahr and Jeremiah Boyd highlighted the early burst of runs from the Blue Hose.

Longwood retaliated in the bottom of the third with five runs of their own to take a one run lead. Grant Melnyk and Michael Peterson got the inning started with a single and double respectively. A Hunter Gilliam sacrifice fly and Jack Schnell single brought the game to within two. The Lancers loaded the bases and Drayven Kowalski walked home a run, followed by a Keondre Shelton single to give Longwood a one run lead.

The Blue Hose then scored in the fifth and seventh innings to regain the lead. In the fifth, a Dragoo single to left field brought up Toth and in the seventh Dalton Reeves hit a no-doubt shot over the right field fence to give Presbyterian the two-run lead.

Andrew Potojecki (6-2) started the game for Longwood and gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits in seven innings while striking out three and picking up his first loss since early March. JR Parrish also appeared and pitched two innings. Parrish gave up no hits in two innings and struck out one.

Charlie McDaniel (4-2) got the nod to start for the Blue Hose and pitched seven innings. McDaniel struck out nine and gave up five runs on seven hits. Clark Dearman finished the game for Presbyterian and went two innings on his way to his third save of the season while he struck out 5.

“Just need to be a little more selective at the plate,” said head coach Chad Oxendine on the message he’s sending the team following the series opening loss. “Charlie threw really well, they’re going to have some guys ready to go tomorrow. They’re a really good team and we can’t come out here and give a half-effort and not stay locked in. That one inning we were locked in and threw up a lot of runs. I feel like a lot of innings we weren’t as locked in and kind of threw away at-bats.

To beat Presbyterian we’re going to have to grind it out. Kevin’s (Warunek) going to have to throw the ball well and leave the ball down in the zone to give us a chance tomorrow.

Longwood returns to action tomorrow at 6 p.m. against Presbyterian in Game 2 of this three-game series.

Like this: Like Loading...