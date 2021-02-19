Pregame: #7 UVA visits Duke in ACC Saturday Prime Time hoops matchup

Seventh-ranked Virginia (15-4, 11-2 ACC) travels to Duke (9-8, 7-6 ACC) for an ACC contest on Saturday with an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.

That’s right, prime time, with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas, and commercials for pizza, cars, other stuff you might actually one day buy.

But no Cameron Crazies, which, honestly, admit it, you’ll miss.

Duke comes in on a modest two-game winning streak, in a bit of addition by subtraction with the decision of freshman phenom Jalen Johnson to opt out of the remainder of the COVID-19 season to focus on preparing for the NBA Draft.

That means more touches for 6’9” sophomore Matthew Hurt (18.3 ppg, 6.4 rebs/g, 55.8% FG, 45.5% 3FG, 132.6 ORtg) and 6’2” freshman D.J. Steward (13.2 ppg, 4.4 rebs/g, 45.3% FG, 36.1% 3FG, 111.2 ORtg).

Looking at the Duke COVID-19 season, there’s the before Jalen Johnson left, and there’s the after – and the after is a Duke team that is an order of magnitude better on D.

Duke can use a high-profile win. The Blue Devils are sitting at 60 in the NET, with just a 1-3 record in Q1 games – that one win being a 75-65 win at NET 65 Notre Dame.

Looking at the remainder of the Duke schedule, the only other chances at Q1 wins are road games at Georgia Tech (NET 62) and North Carolina (NET 51), neither of which you could hang your hat on as far as Selection Sunday would be concerned, considering that those programs’ own NCAA Tournament resumes are pretty thin right now.

Virginia could use a nice bounceback after the ugly 81-60 beatdown at Florida State on Big Monday.

The ‘Hoos are ninth in NET, but the 3-3 record in Q1 games could throw them down a seed line.

UVA Basketball Notebook

As of Feb. 18, Virginia ranks second nationally in personal fouls per game (12.8), fourth in turnovers per game (9.5), sixth in scoring defense (59.9) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.8), 10th in free throw percentage (78.8%) and assist/turnover ratio (1.5) and 20th in field goal percentage (48.9%).

Sam Hauser leads the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg), and is shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from 3-point range and 84.4 percent from the foul line.

leads the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg), and is shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from 3-point range and 84.4 percent from the foul line. Jay Huff leads the team in blocked shots (2.4 bpg) and is second in scoring (12.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg).

leads the team in blocked shots (2.4 bpg) and is second in scoring (12.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg). Trey Murphy III (11.6 ppg) leads UVA in free throw shooting (90.3%) and 3-point shooting (48.3%), and is second with 42 3-pointers.

(11.6 ppg) leads UVA in free throw shooting (90.3%) and 3-point shooting (48.3%), and is second with 42 3-pointers. Kihei Clark , who has handed out six or more assists in six contests, has averaged 9.9 points and team-high 4.6 assists.

, who has handed out six or more assists in six contests, has averaged 9.9 points and team-high 4.6 assists. UVA is 5-2 in true road games (all in league play).

UVA is 52-121 all-time vs. Duke, including an 11-58 record in Durham.

Virginia ended Duke’s two-game winning streak and three-game winning streak at John Paul Jones Arena with its 52-50 win over the Blue Devils last season.

UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 4-6 in its last 10.

Four of the last six meetings have been decided by two points or less.

Head coach Tony Bennett is 4-11 all-time against Duke at UVA.

Story by Chris Graham

