Prayer event in Charlottesville to begin nine-day Walk the Walk pilgrimage

Published Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, 2:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Leaders, clergy and community members with Faith in Action, the nation’s largest grassroots faith-based organizing network, will begin Walk the Walk 2020, a nine-day Faith Pilgrimage of Racial Reckoning, Resolve, and Love, with an assemblage at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlottesville on Thursday.

The group, which includes supporters from Congregation Action Network, Faith in Action’s campaign dedicated to immigration work in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and other partners, will hold a prayer meeting with Maria Chavalan Sut, an Indigenous Guatemalan woman who came to the United States in 2015 seeking asylum. She has been in sanctuary now for two years to avoid deportation. The church is located at 1901 Thomson Road in Charlottesville.

During the meeting, leaders will call out our immigration system as an expression of racial injustice rooted in xenophobia and anti-Blackness, and demand liberation for Maria Chavalan Sut, others in sanctuary, and all immigrants so that they can live with dignity and justice.

Additional speakers include Rev. Phil Woodson with Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church; Rev. Cindy Lapp and Rev. Julio Hernandez, clergy leaders with Congregation Action Network; and Rosa Gutierrez Lopez, an immigrant leader with Congregation Action Network.

The walk has three goals:

to reckon with and apologize for personal and structural racism, white supremacy, and anti-Blackness actions and attitude.

to resolve moving racial justice forward in the missions of in our faith traditions and nation, through voting, organizing, and advocacy.

to reframe the faith narrative in this nation as we approach the 2020 election.

In June, Faith in Action released a public declaration on this topic that has garnered more than 1,700 signatures from the faith community.

Click here to read the declaration.

The walk will end on Friday, Aug. 28 in Washington, which marks the 57th anniversary of the famed March on Washington.

Those interested in participating can register at www.walkthewalk2020.us.

Details

Who: Faith in Action, Congregation Action Network, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and fellow clergy, organizers, community leaders

Faith in Action, Congregation Action Network, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and fellow clergy, organizers, community leaders What: Sanctuary Solidarity Prayer Event to kick off Walk the Walk 2020

Sanctuary Solidarity Prayer Event to kick off Walk the Walk 2020 When: Thursday, 8 a.m. ET

Thursday, 8 a.m. ET Where: Wesleyan Memorial United Methodist Church, 1901 Thomson Road, Charlottesville

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments