Prank threats aimed at JMU students lead to arrest

A Richmond teen was arrested after threats were made against JMU students Friday.

Joseph Boris Sams III, 19, was charged with two counts of making threats of death or bodily injury. Investigation concluded that the threat made by Sams was intended as a prank.

Harrisonburg Police are saying this is an isolated incident and that there is no active public safety concerns related to the threats that were made.

The Harrisonburg Police Department takes threats of violence over communications devices (to include email, cell phone applications, social media, etc.) very seriously and asks that our community stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity. If you see or hear something, say something.

If you have any further information about this incident, HPD asks that you contact them by calling the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

