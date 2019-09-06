Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion launches in Virginia

If you’ve ever dreamed of watching the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, now you have your chance. The Virginia Lottery, in partnership with Powerball®, is launching a new promotion offering a chance to win $1 million and a VIP trip to ring in the New Year in New York City.

The Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Promotion is a second-chance drawing in participating jurisdictions across the country, including Virginia. One winner will ultimately be chosen on January 1, 2020, just after midnight, to win $1 million and become the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year. Country music artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the winner during the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“We’re excited that the Virginia Lottery will be giving 20 players a chance to begin 2020 with a million dollars,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “It’s the kind of exciting, exclusive, money-can’t-buy type of experience that Virginians know they can find only from the Virginia Lottery.”

In Virginia, twenty second-chance winners will be chosen to win a once-in-a-lifetime, three-night trip to New York City for them and a guest. Along with round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations, winners will receive tickets to a performance of the “Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes” at Radio City Music Hall, a holiday dinner cruise on the Hudson River, an exclusive New Year’s Eve party with a view of the ball drop in Times Square, and the chance to become America’s first millionaire of 2020.

Of the three hundred winners from participating states who will come to New York, one will ultimately be chosen to win the $1 million prize.

The second-chance promotion will be available in Virginia until September 30, 2019, and players have until October 6, 2019, to enter their promo codes online. The drawing will be held on October 8. Players will automatically receive their code with a qualifying Powerball purchase of $10 or more on the same ticket.

For more information on the Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Promotion, visit www.powerballrockineve.com.

About Virginia Lottery

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public-school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

For more info, visit the website, download the app, like Virginia Lottery on Facebook, follow Virginia Lottery on Twitter and Instagram, and check Virginia Lottery out on YouTube.





