Power to the nurses: Fishburne Military School recognizes National Nurses Week

Fishburne Military School recognizes its team of school nurses for National Nurses Week.

May 12th recognizes the birthday of Nurse Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820. Nightingale is best known for her assignment to gather a team of nurses to care for the British soldiers during the Crimean War.

FMS Head Nurse Jennie Hill, RN, has been with FMS for eight years.

“I get compared to the Old Woman in the Shoe. You know, the one with so many children she didn’t know what to do?” Hill said. “Well, it is kind of like that with keeping track of prescription refills, doctor and dental appointments, custody arrangements, and coordinating transportation and conduct for active families… there is always something to do here.”

Alongside Hill, the FMS nursing staff includes staff nurses David Cook, RN, and Kristen Scarbrough.

As an experienced nurse, Hill offers advice to anyone entering her field.

“Nurses must be as professional as possible,” she said. “Everyone expects you to perform miracles instantly. Everyone is looking to your every action and decision. We have a bigger responsibility beyond prescribing pills — teaching [cadets] that self-care, both physically and mentally, throughout life is truly the long-term miracle cure.”

