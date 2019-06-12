Potomac sputters in 1-0 loss to Wood Ducks

In a pitcher’s duel at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Tuesday night, the Potomac Nationals (28-34) mustered just three hits in a 1-0 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks (46-19). Down East scored a run four batters into the game and got a six-inning shutout performance from RHP Jason Bahr (W, 6-1) in the victory. Potomac RHP Andrew Lee (L, 2-4) likewise tallied a quality start, but was the tough-luck loser. Both pitchers spun six innings, allowed three hits, and struck out seven.

LF Eric Jenkins led off the game with a triple into the right field corner, though at first glance, he appeared to be beaten by the relay throw in from right field to third base. Jenkins was ruled safe, and while Lee retired RF Leody Taveras, he then hit SS Ryan Dorow with a pitch. With runners at the corners and one out, 3B Diosbel Arias grounded out to SS Osvaldo Abreu, but all Potomac managed was an out at second base. Jenkins scored on the groundout and the Wood Ducks led 1-0 after half an inning.

Potomac didn’t muster much offense against Bahr, as RF Telmito Agustin singled in the second inning, Abreu singled in the third frame, and 2B Cole Freeman led off the sixth inning with a base hit. Abreu made it to third base with only one out in the third inning, but the top of the Potomac order left him there. Abreu also made it to third base with two outs on a three-base error by Jenkins in the fifth inning, but similarly was left 90 feet away. Potomac went 0-4 with RISP and left seven runners on base in the loss.

After six innings from Bahr, RHP Josh Advocate worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the Down East bullpen, while RHP Joe Kuzia (SV, 4) retired the side in order in the ninth and secured the Wood Ducks’ 1-0 win.

For Potomac, RHP Andrew Istler tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen while RHP Luis Reyes extended his scoreless-inning streak to 18.0 frames with two shutout innings.

In the rubber match of the series set for Wednesday night, RHP Malvin Pena (4-3, 6.22) is scheduled to start for Potomac. The reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, Pena didn’t allow a run and surrendered just two hits over seven-shutout innings in a victory over Lynchburg on Thursday. For the Wood Ducks, LHP John King (0-0, 1.67) is set for his sixth Carolina League start of the season. King has allowed just one earned run in total over his last two starts for Down East.

First pitch at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Wednesday night is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

