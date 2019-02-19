Postgame: Virginia Tech basketball coach Buzz Williams on loss to #3 UVA

On what Virginia did well defensively:

“All credit to Virginia. Incredibly well coached. Early entry Hall of Fame coach. Very discipline on how they play on both ends of the floor. Their defense was third in the country and their offense is fifth so you are for sure stressed out regardless of whether you have possession of the ball or not. All credit to them defensively.”

On Kerry Blackshear’s 1,000th point and his good offensive play of late:

“I think statistically it speaks to how important he is. We are still trying to figure out a set where he can dribble and then pass to himself and then make a decision from there. I just mentioned on the radio that one thing that I learned from Blackshear is not how good he is but the response of the other six kids of being accepting of how important he is to be the focal point whether that’s to score or to make a decision. He makes the game easier for our other guys.”

On how he would assess Tech’s shot selection from behind the arc:

“26 perfect shots, 29 good shots and three bad shots. 59 possession game so five percent of our possessions we would have deemed a bad shot which is three of them.”

On if they played UVA the way he wanted them to:

“Yeah, the best we could. I thought our staff was very diligent in the tweaks and adjustments we made that we thought would give us a chance. I thought our guys absorbed that well yesterday. Our guys also had a great shoot around. I think Virginia’s execution level was very good despite what we were trying to do on both ends.”

