Post-COVID Las Vegas alternatives

Las Vegas! Listening to the word gives the essence of gambling, world-class entertainment, dining, shopping, and many more. Undoubtedly, this place is beyond the expectation of a common man and heaven for the gamblers. But in the pandemic (COVID-19), the gambling business fell down, dining was completely shut, and the city was in a complete lockdown.

Things were not so easy, and even after the completion of more than 2 years, the city is still fighting to come back to offer full of fun and entertainment to the people. However, such a waiting duration is very long, and people are looking for post-Covid Las Vegas Alternatives; if you are on the list, then here you will find the best places that will meet your requirements.

Top 9 post-COVID Las Vegas alternatives

Las Vegas is not only the destination of the casino as there are many more places that offer equal pleasure, just like Las Vegas. Here top 10 Las Vegas alternatives are provided below, which will help you to make your exotic day cheerful.

Macau, China

Macau is next after Las Vegas in the field of gambling. However, the city is not large as compared to Las Vegas, but the revenue generated through gambling is very large. The gross gaming revenue of Las Vegas is $6.4 billion, whereas of Macau, it is $12 billion. Now, you can assume how Macau is bigger than Las Vegas in terms of income.

The city is situated in China and is the only city that got gambling permission. Macau offers ample entertaining stuff for people, and one such is the largest casino floor of the world (376,000 square feet), where 1760 slots are available. And if Macau isn’t an option but you still want to play at an offshore casino, Xoslot Casino can be a solution.

Reno, Nevada

Reno city is best known for gambling, and also, you will find other beautiful events (Great Balloon Race), outstanding dining, skiing, and many more. The city has made good arrangements for the people and retains 20 casino tables, a large number of slot machines, and table games. Reno is not much crowded than Las Vegas; the reason is the weather as Reno is situated in the Nevada state of USA, and it’s a desert.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

If you want to get the true essence of classical gambling, then come to Monte Carlo. In this city, you will find one of the oltravelersdest casinos in the world, and still, that casino is attracting more people. If you are entering the Monte Carlo casino, then make sure you have a suit as the management is strict towards the dress code. This place is full of glamour, and your eyes will be wider when you see the spectacular view of the Monte Carlo casino.

Connecticut

The state of the USA, whose name was derived from a river Connecticut is also a paradise for travellers, as it offers amazing natural beauty, and apart from nature, you will also find the casino space spread around 9.5 million square feet. If you visit the casino, you will be amazed to see the number of slots around 12,000 and table game is 600. This clearly shows that you will have a lot of fun in this place.

Connecticut is also recognized as a heaven of entertainment because professional wrestling, MMA, Boxing, and concerts are performed here. Once you get to this city, then you will forget everything as you will have great fun and entertainment.

Atlantic City

The city is situated on New Jersey Coast, which is famous for beaches, casino resorts, and world-class entertainment. The world’s best casinos are available here, such as Golden Nugget, Caesars, and Bally’s. As a tourist, you can also have a spectacular view of the Lighthouse tower, Amusement parks, and others in the Atlantic City.

Marina Bay, Singapore

If you want ample varieties in gambling, then Marina Bay is best for you. The Marina Bay Sands Resort is considered the most expensive casino in the world, where you will get 2300 slot machines. The entire building has four floors, and each floor is assigned for gambling activities. Moving to nature, if you love the coastal region and keep the desire to spend your time, then Marina Bay, Singapore is good for you.

Auckland, New Zealand

One of the largest cities in the world, Auckland is not only famous for its natural beauty & concrete structure, but this city retains a high-quality gambling platform. Here, you will get ultimate fun as you have an option to choose the game from the bench. The number of slot machines and table games is 2000 and 150, respectively.

In Auckland city, you will find one of the world’s largest sky towers that will give you a spectacular view of the city.

New Orleans

If you want to play casino on the water, then you must visit New Orleans. As this city offers a riverboat casino service where you can play casino, undoubtedly, this would be something new for you, but it will be amazing. Additionally, you will also find some casinos in the city where you will get the same entertainment as provided by another popular casinos around the world.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico gives a different gambling atmosphere; in other places, you might have seen the casino in the city with drizzling lights, but here you will find the casinos near the Caribbean beaches, forests, and other unique places. In a nutshell, you will get the pleasure of nature together with gambling.

In Puerto Rico city, you will find around 20 casinos with lavish services, and the city is also regarded as the complete hub of entertainment.

Bottom line

Las Vegas is one of the best gambling destinations and is popular for offering fun and entertainment. But due to the recent pandemic, everything was closed, which resulted in business impact. However, the city is overcoming, and soon, it will be back on track, but till then, you can enjoy your day in the above-listed cities. The cities are giving tough competition to Las Vegas in all aspects. Hence, you must roam those cities at once to make your day a remarkable one.

Story by Tomas Green