Post COVID-19 world could result in states legalizing online gaming, mobile sports betting

Gamblers everywhere are wondering what the markets will look like as the world re-opens following the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. The odds are high that there will be an increase in the number of states legalizing gambling and mobile sports betting. The changes in the casino online ranking will be interesting as players from different states join the fun.

Gambling industry expert Klara Czerwinska has been keeping up-to-date on all the online gambling news, as the gambling industry has taken a major hit. Businesses were forced to close indefinitely in March 2020. With fields and arenas and stadiums closed, the lack of events to place wagers has put a damper on mobile sports betting. She shares with us now her thoughts on how this will continue to influence the online gaming industry.

Casino Shutdown

The world has been turned upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic. Land-based casinos have been forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus. As such, the casino online rankings have seen a shift in revenue compared to their land-based counterparts. Gamblers everywhere have turned to online casinos as a way to keep entertained.

It’s not often that casinos are forced to shut down. The last time casinos in Atlantic City were forced to close was in 2012, after hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc. Previous to that, they were shut down because of hurricane Irene in 2011 and in 1985 due to hurricane Gloria. They were also forced to close in 2006 after a state budget crisis.

Legal Sports Betting

If you’re wondering what states have legal sports betting, the answer is a fair amount. 18 states have succeeded in legalizing gambling on sports online. Another 5 states have recently passed bills towards legalizing gambling but the bills haven’t passed yet. And finally, 24 states have recently introduced bills but have not passed any as of this moment.

Legalizing gambling online would be the best way to help the gaming industry recoup its losses after the shut down. The online counterparts to land-based casinos could easily see a massive boost in profits by improving the accessibility of casinos online.

Sports Events Cancelled

Along with the land-based casinos, mobile sports betting has also been severely affected. It’s difficult to make use of mobile sports betting apps if there are no sports to bet on. Sporting events around the world have made online gambling news after pausing leagues indefinitely due to precautions against COVID-19.

At first, events were held without the fans in the audience, but it became apparent that that was not enough. Sports events around the world have been cancelled. In Poland, many sports were cancelled, including the Basket Liga Kobiet. Even the half marathon in Gdynia was postponed until later in 2020.

The Future of Gambling

Although land-based casinos are closed, online casinos are seeing an increase in participation. This increase can be attributed towards players trying to find something to do with their time. With casinos shut, it’s only a matter of time before the casino online ranking reflects the changes the world is making towards gambling.

The future of gambling is online, as with many other amenities in life. It’s simple to create an account, deposit, and play online. This simplicity will help pave the way in regards to what states have legal sports betting. The profits the online gaming industry will achieve because of closed land-based casinos will convince the government that legalizing online gambling is necessary.

Summary

The process of legalizing mobile sports betting has been in the works for quite some time. There are many states that were working towards legalizing gambling before COVID-19 struck. Once the other states realize the benefits of legalization, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the states follow suit. While you’re waiting, you should see which online casinos are available in your area and have some fun!

