Portuguese post player Ana Carolina Jesus signs with Liberty

Published Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020, 9:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Portuguese post player Ana Carolina Jesus has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2020-2021 academic year, becoming the sixth member of the Lady Flames’ signing class.

Jesus is the fourth incoming freshman to sign with Carey Green’s squad, joining the trio of Sophia d’Oliveira, Bella Smuda and Nyah Stallings.

Junior college transfers Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson are also set to join the Lady Flames for the 2020-2021 season.

“We are excited to have Ana become a member of our strong and diverse recruiting class,” Green said. “She has a smooth and complete game that adds a diversity and uniqueness from a high level of coaching and international play. Her ability provides our team with a serious three-level scoring threat. Our previous players from Portugal were high-quality individuals and tremendous players, and Ana perfectly fits the same mold.”

The 6’3” Jesus spent her senior year at Elevation Prep Academy in Sarasota, Fla., where she averaged 11.2 points per game while leading her team in rebounds (8.3 per game), blocked shots (1.2 per game), field goal percentage (48.0) and double-doubles (five).

“Ana is a phenomenal young lady,” said Akyah Taylor, the head coach at Elevation Prep Academy. “She is hard-working and has a high IQ of the game. She is headstrong and harder on herself than people would guess, even myself. Ana is a great young lady to be around, and she is going to do great on her journey. I’m grateful of her presence in my life and to be trusted in her life and on this journey!”

Jesus has gained experience for the Portugal U16, U18 and U20 National Teams in recent years, averaging 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game overall. She was part of the Portugal U16 squad which earned the silver medal at the 2015 European Championship.

Jesus helped Club GD Essa win the 2019 national title of the Federacao Portuguesa Basquetebol (FBP), posting 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during her time with the team.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments