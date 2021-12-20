Portsmouth man sentenced for absconding, fraud offenses

A Portsmouth man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, fraud, identity theft, and failure to appear.

According to court documents, Troy McFarland, 27, conspired with another man to repeatedly commit credit card fraud at the expense of more than a dozen identity theft victims and multiple financial institutions.

McFarland and his co-conspirator used credit and debit cards re-encoded with stolen financial information to purchase goods and services from local retailers, including a luxury car rental, a hotel stay, dining expenses, motorcycle equipment, furniture, prepaid gift cards, and a $14,310 Rolex watch.

After McFarland was arrested on July 31, 2020, he was released to a third-party custodian in Portsmouth and required to submit to location monitoring. On October 24, 2020, he removed his location-monitoring device and absconded.

On March 4, he was located and arrested again. While McFarland’s whereabouts were unknown, he released multiple music videos about his lack of remorse for his crimes and boasted about having removed his location-monitoring device. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of more debit and credit cards associated with suspected fraud.

