Portion of South Dogwood Drive in Harrisonburg to close briefly next week
Crews will temporarily close a portion of South Dogwood Drive in Harrisonburg next week to replace a manhole.
The closure will take place from Monday, Aug. 24, to Wednesday, Aug. 26, from Maryland Avenue to New York Avenue.
Emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access during this time.
Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.
Residents interested in information concerning local road closures and projects can find updates at the city’s new online tool, https://streets.populus.ai/harrisonburg/closures.
