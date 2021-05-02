Portion of Mount Clinton Pike to close for railroad work May 5-6

Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform emergency rail repairs next week on a portion of their line crossing Mount Clinton Pike.

These repairs, expected to take place Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 and 6, will require the closing of Mount Clinton Pike to through traffic between Virginia Avenue and North Liberty Street starting Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Southern expects to complete work on the line and reopen the street Thursday afternoon.

The closure will be at the railroad crossing, allowing access to businesses on Mount Clinton Pike from North Liberty Street.

