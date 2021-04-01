Popular project collaboration software for distance working

If you are looking for a project collaboration software and visit some software review platform, you may easily find yourself looking through over 900 different tools.

To that end, we have done small research for you and selected a bunch of the popular project collaboration software that is widely used both in remote work and in offline settings. Some of them are quite well-known, while others may turn out to be an unexpected discovery.

The list may be equally useful to those who have had limited or no use of project collaboration software before since once you start using them you’ll see the difference immediately.

So, here is the list:

GanttPRO

Microsoft Office 365

Google Docs

Dropbox

ShareFile

BoeardDocs

Clickhelp

Pandadoc

1. GanttPRO

GanttPRO is an online project collaboration software that helps create Gantt chart online and deal both with individual and team tasks. Thanks to a Gantt diagram view, all the tasks, as well as their dates, are distinctly seen on a timeline. With GanttPRO, managers are able to track plans and the whole progress of the responsibilities. Staff members are steadily informed of the conditions and avoid risks and misconceptions in planning. Furthermore, this Gantt diagram tool provides opportunities to work with online resources, expenses, and calendars which makes it a sound resource monitoring software.

What is so special regarding GanttPRO:

Collaboration possibilities in the cloud-based GanttPRO are truly powerful. Project participants can collaborate in real-time, comment tasks, affix data, leave descriptions to tasks, export their charts in PDF or PNG, and also share them with a public link. With the real-time notices, project members will certainly be aware of all modifications.

2. Microsoft Office 365

It looks like this project collaboration software does not need any introduction. Many of us have worked in the original offline Office tool that also includes Excel, PowerPoint, and other applications. Meet its updated alternative for online collaboration.

You can edit files online while working with your staff members, share data, invite other individuals, and set accessibility approvals. Generally, it is very easy to maintain and work with your files in one place.

What is so unique regarding Microsoft Office 365:

Hassle-free on the internet collaboration.

The familiar set of tools.

3. Google Docs

This is another widely known online project collaboration software that needs no introduction. If you have ever before worked with records online, it can be said with absolute certainty that at the very least you have become familiar with Google Docs.

The powerful software application allows developing and also editing and enhancing records anywhere you are as well as messaging and commenting. These are incredible cooperation functions that make all word-related work a breeze.

Google Docs offers dozens of templates and add-ons. You only need to log in and that’s it. Everything else you need to do is to take pleasure in smooth online work on records.

What is so distinct about Google Docs:

No lost information — everything is promptly saved online.

Excellent link sharing with various access levels.

Rich in features.

4. Dropbox

Dropbox is also a highly well-known online document sharing and project collaboration software. Customers can easily keep their media files in it and share them with employees what provides fantastic opportunities for real-time cooperation from any gadget at any given minute.

A business version of Dropbox gives access to a long list of extraordinary features: data and version recovery, smart synchronization, admin dashboard, as well as lots of others.

What is so special regarding Dropbox:

Free version for people with up to 2 GB of data storage space.

An extraordinary number of integrated apps.

5. ShareFile

The project collaboration software allows for web-based real-time interaction with business-class file sharing opportunities that are backed by high security and also encryption standards. You can access your common data from any kind of device. ShareFile allows customers to co-edit documents, obtain real-time feedback, as well as request approvals.

ShareFile provides quite an unusual feature for documents sharing groups – legally binding eSignatures.

With this online cooperation application, teams report that they manage to enhance performance and also save time.

What is so unique about ShareFile:

Two-factor verification.

Industry-leading file encryption.

Integration with Office 365.

Protected eSignatures.

Real-time monitoring.

6. BoardDocs

BoardDocs is online software that will certainly help organize project collaboration. With its assistance, users can develop guidelines, carry out policies, review issues, collect suggestions, and also carry out online meetings with carefully prepared agendas.

What is so special regarding BoardDocs:

Created for school systems, municipalities, and also public controlling bodies.

Recording and video conferencing.

Library categories.

7. ClickHelp

ClickHelp is a modern online document and project collaboration software. It’s used by companies throughout the world to develop and also publish different sorts of documentation like handbooks, user guides, help data, Frequently asked questions, and so on.

ClickHelp is easy to use for doc groups. It is browser-based and also supports numerous systems: Mac OS, Windows, as well as Linux, so you don’t need to set up anything. This makes it very easy to author and deliver your documentation from any place worldwide.

In the online documentation application, you can additionally deal with your documents together with your employees in one online portal. Nothing will certainly be missed out on because alerts will certainly keep every person from your team updated.

What is so special regarding ClickHelp:

Password-protected online assistance.

Easy importing and also exporting.

Effective full-text search.

Branding features.

and many more.

8. PandaDoc

This application deals more with cooperation in arranging web-based sales processes. In fact, this is a powerful all-in-one software program that provides lots of features. With its help, individuals can produce and modify records, connect to payment systems, arrange group workspaces and also track their efficiency, eSign files, and do lots of other things.

In the case of PandaDoc, it is far better to check it on your own as this software is truly powerful with great deals of features.

What is so special about PandaDoc:

E-signatures.

Interactive and individualized documents.

Automated quote production.

Pre-approved templates.

File tracking.

Powerful integrations.

Story by Steven Smith

