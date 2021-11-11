Popular betting promotions and how to use them

One of the many benefits of betting online is the fact that you can choose from loads of different promotions. Since most bookmakers and casinos use the same gambling software, the promo section is one of the few departments where they can get creative. This explains why some brands offer all kinds of proposals for new and registered punters.

After you find an iGaming website that offers loads of intriguing options, you will see that most of them are only accessible by newly-registered punters. This shouldn’t come as a surprise because most iGaming operators want to do everything they can to popularize their platforms. There are places where you can come across multiple proposals for registered clients that are worth it, so let’s briefly look at some of the most common promotions and what you need to know about them.

100% deposit bonuses for new clients who want to punt on sports or play casino games

Perhaps the most common promotion that people will have the opportunity to put to the test is the 100% deposit proposal. If you are interested in this reward, you can experience the special winbet bonus from Efirbet, which will double your initial deposit. Interestingly, this iGaming operator has a stand-alone offer for the casino and sports, so you must decide which section you want to use.

One of the main differences between the 100% deposit bonus for sports and casinos is the maximum amount you can get. People interested in the casino will probably have to make a more substantial transaction. Furthermore, they have a higher rollover requirement and other regulations, such as a maximum bet limit. On the other hand, the bonus amount is usually up to 10x larger, which makes up for it.

Of course, punters interested in the 100% deposit bonus for sports also have different conditions they must adhere to. For example, bettors may need to wager the amount on three or more events or use specific markets. In some cases, the bookies also have a specific minimum odds requirement.

No deposit bonuses

The fact that most online betting bonuses require a deposit shouldn’t be surprising because the iGaming operators want to get as much money as possible. Fortunately, some online bookmakers and casinos offer other kinds of proposals, such as no deposit bonuses.

Even though you don’t need to make a financial transaction to utilize the specific reward, this doesn’t mean you will get it in seconds. On the contrary, the betting websites with no deposit bonus in their portfolios usually require people to complete a specific condition. For example, they may have to download an app or sign up for a newsletter.

Another thing to remember about the no deposit bonuses is that you can’t withdraw them before completing the rollover requirements. As you can probably guess, these proposals have a high wagering condition.

Jackpots

Some online bookmakers and casinos have to come up with new ideas to keep their existing customers happy. That’s why they often organize different kinds of events where people can compete against each other and win big jackpots. In fact, there is a winbet bonus from Efirbet that gives sports punters the chance to win a jackpot by predicting several sports events. Besides the proposals for sports, you may come across other betting websites where you can find different kinds of casino jackpots.

The most popular casino competition requires people to play slots and table games and earn points. Once the tournament comes to an end, the person with the most points will win the big jackpot, which usually comes in the form of additional cash. However, punters may have the option to get free spins and other common casino rewards.

Cashback promotion

The last offer that is available on most online betting platforms has different names but is usually known as cashback. This proposal is completely different from others because it does not give you any bonus funds, free spins, or other privileges. Instead, it allows you to feel a bit safer while punting because if you fail to predict your bet, the bookie/casino will give you some of the money.

Story by Jane Yansen

