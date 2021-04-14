Poll: Terry McAuliffe lapping field in Democratic Party governor’s race

Terry McAuliffe has a big lead in the Democratic Party governor’s race, with just under a third of likely voters still undecided, according to a new poll from Public Policy Polling released on Tuesday.

McAuliffe was at 42 percent in the poll, with Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jennifer McClellan each at 8 percent, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax at 7 percent, and Lee Carter at 4 percent.

The poll registered 29 percent of likely primary voters as undecided.

The advantage is largely name recognition. The poll has 68 percent of likely voters recognizing McAuliffe by name, with a very positive split – 59 percent having a positive view, 9 percent having a negative view.

Fairfax, as the sitting lieutenant governor, is the next best known, at 51 percent – but his split is 26 percent positive, 25 percent negative.

None of the sitting legislators running are very well known yet. McClellan has 28 percent name recognition, Foy’s is 23 percent, and Carter’s is 16 percent.

