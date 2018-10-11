Poll: Scott Taylor has eight-point lead in Second District race

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Taylor leads his Democratic challenger, retired naval officer, Elaine Luria, 49-41 percent, according to a new New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll of likely Second District voters.

Luria has a 36-31 percent favorability rating, compared to a 51-33 percent favorability rating for Taylor.

Likely voters in this Virginia Beach-area district prefer Republicans rather than Democrats control the House of Representatives next year by seven points, 49-42 percent. Voters give President Trump a negative job approval rating with 44 percent approving the job he is doing and 48 percent disapproving and they prefer their next representative serve as a check on President Trump rather than support him and his agenda by 48-42 percent.

The New York Times Upshot/Siena College Poll is part of an ongoing project polling pivotal congressional races across the country. The data is published live on https://www.nytimes.com/section/upshot.

Related

News From Around the Web

Comment