Poll: President Biden job approval hits 50 percent

President Biden is at 50 percent approval four weeks in, which, considering his predecessor spent the entirety of his presidency in the 30s and 40s, probably says something.

“One month in, these are solid, but not particularly dazzling approval numbers for the new president. There may be some solace in the knowledge that his predecessor spent four years in office without getting very close to 50 percent,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, which released a new poll on presidential approval on Wednesday.

The poll had approval for Biden at 50 percent, with 38 percent saying they don’t approve of the job that Biden has done to date.

Democrats overwhelmingly approve – 91 percent to 2 percent.

Republicans disapprove of the Biden effort to date by an 82 percent to 11 percent margin.

Significant is independents: they split in favor of Biden’s job performance 50 percent to 34 percent.

For context: Trump, in a Feb. 22, 2017 Quinnipiac poll on Trump’s job performance, he was in the tank, with 38 percent approving, and 55 percent expressing disfavor.

Back to 2021: there is a split in thought on how Biden is doing with respect to two of the biggest issues of the day.

Biden has a 58 percent-32 percent split approving of his response on COVID-19.

The response on reopening of schools is a mixed bag: 42 percent approve, 38 percent disapprove, and 20 percent hold off on offering an opinion.

Story by Chris Graham

